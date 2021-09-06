Police seek witnesses after ‘boy dressed in superhero outfit attacked’ in Surrey

A woman has been arrested after witnesses said a young boy dressed in a superhero top was assaulted near a GP surgery.

Surrey Police received several reports of a woman being verbally and physically abusive towards a boy in the car park near Cranleigh Medical Practice.

A 56-year-old woman has been arrested for assault causing actual bodily harm, but police are still appealing for witnesses to identify other parties involved.

The boy is described as white, aged between five and seven, with cropped, dark brown hair, wearing a two-piece or onesie with Marvel character The Hulk on the front and long blue sleeves and Timberland-style boots.

The child was wearing a Hulk outfit. Credit: Surrey Police

A second woman was described as white, wearing black trousers and a white short-sleeved top with ruffles over the shoulders.

Anybody with information about the incident on Thursday that could help the investigation can call Surrey police on 101, quoting PR/45210093597, or can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

Information can also be reported online, at police.uk via webchat or at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.