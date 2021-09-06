Study shows link between air pollution and Covid impact on health

Exposure to air pollution can impact the severity to which a person is impacted by Covid-19, researchers at Imperial College London have found.

The study, commissioned by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, shows there is growing evidence that poor quality air can have a damaging impact on those contracting coronavirus due to the effect of air toxicity on the heart and lungs.

The Mayor believes the evidence further shows that reducing air pollution in the capital is of the utmost importance.

Mr Khan is implementing the Green New Deal which aims to make London carbon neutral by 2030 and have zero waste by 2050.

Sadiq Khan is aiming to reduce air pollution in the capital. Credit: PA

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “We already know that air pollution is linked to life-changing illnesses, such as cancer, lung disease and asthma. But until now previous studies have underestimated the role air pollution plays in infectious diseases like pneumonia, bronchitis and most recently Covid-19.

“This new review led by Imperial researchers makes it crystal clear that tackling air pollution is a vital part of building our resilience to Covid-19, and other infections like it. The decisions we make now to tackle air pollution are truly a matter of life and death.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the clear evidence showing the dangers of toxic air pollution. That’s why I’m committed to expanding the Ultra-Low Emission Zone next month, and why I will continue to take the bold action necessary to eradicate pollution from our city.”