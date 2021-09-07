A dog owner is calling for a change in the law after her three-year-old toy poodle died after being "brutally" attacked by three dogs in a Poplar park.

Anna Guglielmi, 32, was also bitten in the attack in Bartlett Park on 26 August.

Ruby was set upon by three other dogs and later died from her injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to the park on Lindfield Street, at 14:58hrs "to reports of a dog having been attacked".

They said three dogs had been seized by police and enquiries were ongoing.

A fundraising page has been set up for Ruby who "loved humans and would always come over for cuddles and tummy rubs".

Ms Guglielmi was with Ruby on the same route they had walked for the past two years when the dogs attacked. The 32-year-old was injured trying to protect her dog from the "savage beasts".

Anna and Ruby Credit: Instagram/annagugs

Ms Guglielmi paid tribute to Ruby saying there were "no words to describe this pain,. She described Ruby as: "Unconditional love, unquestioning loyalty. The most unique, one in a million perfect creature, so sensitive and loving."

Ms Guglielmi is the latest dog owner to call for a change in the law. Currently, the Dangerous Dog Act does not cover dog-on-dog attacks, unless it is an assistance dog, meaning dog owners can not be prosecuted.

She told the BBC she wanted to see the law changed.

"Dogs aren't just property, they're more than that, they're family. I think the owner should be held responsible for this tragic situation," she said.

Emma Gambrill from Enfield, whose beloved border collie was brutally attacked by another dogs, spoke to ITV News London earlier this year after watching in horror as her dog Blue was set upon by two Cane Corso dogs who had escaped from a garden.

Blue suffered three puncture wounds and bleeding into his abdomen. He was left unable to stand or walk and later died from his injuries.

In the wake of Blue's death, Miss Gambrill set up a petition calling for dog attacks on other dogs to be made a criminal offence.