Londoners warned to stay safe as September heatwave sees temperatures nudge 30C

Londoners are being warned about the risks of prolonged sun exposure as September's mini heatwave sees temperatures nudge 30C.

The Met Office said some areas were edging close to recording an official heatwave this week as pupils head back to school.

London Ambulance Service urged people to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, wear suncream and drink plenty of water.

On Monday, the maximum UK temperature was logged at 28.9C in Larkhill, Wiltshire, closely followed by the 28.8C recorded at Santon Downham, Suffolk, and 28.7C at Middle Wallop in Hampshire.

Temperatures will fall later in the week, with an increased risk of some heavy showers.

Mr Dewhurst said central and eastern parts of England were “most likely” to record an official heatwave across Monday to Wednesday, but will only “just about make it”.

A location meets the UK heatwave threshold when it records a period of at least three consecutive days of daily maximum temperature levels meeting or exceeding thresholds which vary across the country.

For southern and eastern England and 28C for London.

“We often get a warmer spell particularly early on in September,” Mr Dewhurst said, adding: “August was particularly cool… and cloudy, so this spell is the warmest spell of weather since July for the UK.”

September has already beaten this August’s highest temperature of 27.2C in the UK, which last happened in 2016.