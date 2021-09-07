TfL are seeking a new sponsor for London's only cable car as the Emirates Air Line celebrates its most successive year as the staycation boom and TikTok boosts its popularity.

More than 13 million journeys have been made since it opened in the summer of 2012 as part of TfL's preparations for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The past week saw the highest number of customer journeys in eight years.

The cable car crosses the River Thames and has complemented major regeneration in both the Royal Docks and the Greenwich Peninsula.

Since opening more than 13 million passenger journeys have been made the journey with it regularly seeing 40,000 passengers a week during the summer months.

This summer has been one of the most popular for the cable car since opening, with weekly figures reaching more than 60,000 journeys as Londoners and those visiting the city seek out fun activities to do as part of a day out in the city. The recent August Bank Holiday weekend was the most popular since 2012 with 28,000 journeys, and the week in total also had the highest number of customer journeys in eight years.

The cable car's popularity has been fuelled by viral TikTok and Instagram posts in recent months as well as Covid restrictions see more Brits holiday in the UK.

TfL's initial ten year deal for the sponsored naming rights for the cable car will end in June 2022 and TfL has now begun the process of seeking a new commercial partner.

The new deal will be for a minimum of three years and would provide the new partner with a unique opportunity to rename London's cable car in collaboration with TfL, helping to promote their brand to a massive public audience in London as well as across the globe on the iconic Tube map.