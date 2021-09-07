Richard Okorogheye: Two Met officers probed for misconduct

Two Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated for possible misconduct over the investigation into the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye, his family’s lawyers have said.

It is claimed that one officer failed to pass on the fact that Richard suffered from sickle cell anaemia to the missing persons team after being contacted by his GP.

Another is facing allegations that they failed to take the condition into account when assessing his risk level.

The officers are being investigated for potential misconduct by police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Richard’s mother, Evidence Joel, said: “This development in the IOPC investigation confirms what I have known all along – both Richard’s GP and I were dismissed by numerous officers and staff at the Metropolitan police.”

Two members of Metropolitan Police civilian staff are already under investigation for alleged failures to pass on information relating to Richard’s disappearance.

The 19-year-old went missing from his home in west London on March 22 and his body was found two weeks later.