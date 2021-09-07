An appeal to raise funds for a new station at Tower, the busiest RNLI lifeboat station in the UK, has been launched to replace the current "cramped" building.

Tower Lifeboat Station, at Waterloo Bridge, opened in 2002 and has launched more than 8,350 times since then, rescuing almost 2,000 people and saving 334 lives.

It floats on the river, rising and falling with each tide, and the constant rocking and jolting has left the structure beyond economical improvement.

Volunteer crew member Holly McGlinchey said the current station is “old, cramped and lacks the proper facilities that we need”.

“We need to carry on doing our lifesaving work in a station that is fit for the future,” said the 26-year-old, from east London.

The appeal target is £33,000 and the total estimated cost of the project is £8.2 million.

For details and to donate, see rnli.org/towerstation