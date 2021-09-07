Woman arrested in Ilford after girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck'

A woman has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck on Monday afternoon on a road in Essex.

The girl was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene at Eynsford Road, Ilford and enquires are continuing.

In a statement, the Met said: "Officers attended with LAS and found a 14-year-old suffering from a laceration to her neck.

"Her condition at this time is not thought to be life-threatening.

"Officers arrested another female on suspicion of GBH with intent and have taken her into custody.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.01pm today to reports of a stabbing on Eynsford Road, Ilford.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer and London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a teenage girl at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre."