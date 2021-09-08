Play video

"It is what they enveloped the building with that killed those people," former Grenfell resident Willie Thompson tells ITV News London Reporter Rags Martel as the inquiry into the fire resumes.

External walls, including the flammable cladding that covered Grenfell Tower that may have been a factor in the fire’s rapid spread by acting as a source of fuel, should have been checked during a fire risk assessment, the inquiry has heard.

In light of the limited assessment, the 'stay put' policy that was ordered during the fire which claimed the lives of 72 people should have been reconsidered, Dr Barbara Lane, a fire engineering and safety specialist – and an expert witness at the Grenfell Tower inquiry - said as they inquiry into the fire got underway again after the summer break.

Dr Lane said the walls at the 24-storey building in west London should have been examined for fire risk where they met directly with flats.

But former firefighter Carl Stokes, who won the contract to conduct fire risk assessments (FRAs) for the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) in September 2010, did not deem the walls or their combustible cladding within the scope of his checks.

Speaking at the inquiry on Tuesday, Dr Lane said: “The internal walls and the external wall, where they are relied upon for protection, by definition in my mind, that requires consideration in a fire risk assessment.”

She added: “I can’t say to a client we’ve sorted out your general fire precautions for this high rise residential building, I haven’t looked at the wall, here’s hoping it doesn’t cause extensive fire spread.

“Because the truth is that if extensive fire spread can be supported in a wall – not all external walls are a hazard – but if it supports fire spread I’m unable to say to the responsible person the classic evacuation strategy [stay put] remains suitable. I may have to change my evacuation strategy because I can’t rely on that wall.”

Dr Lane also said there had been a “significant” failure by Mr Stokes in not explaining the connection between the “actions needed” in his risk assessments and the potential consequences of failing to complete them.

Inquiry counsel Richard Millett QC asked whether this meant Mr Stokes should have “spelt out” to the KCTMO the particular or possible consequences of not taking each of the remedial actions that he was advising should be taken.