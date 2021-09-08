Play video

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman says he can not stop himself commenting on contestants footwork from his armchair.

Speaking to ITV News London, Mr Goodman says he can not predict this year's winner, but will be watching from the comfort of his sofa.

Now he has hung up his judge's hat, Mr Goodman is turning his attention to charity work and is urging people to think about where their money goes when they die.

He is asking people to consider charities when they draw up their will.

"Let me tell you that first of all, there's so many people that haven't done wills and I'd like to emphasise that it is so important to make a will.

"You've got to look after your family, you've got to look after your friends and so on. But if there is a little bit left in the pot, give to charity because so many charities, rely on money that comes from wills - 30% of cancer research comes from money from wills. Six out of 10 lifeboats come from money from will.

"I've done that, I've gone for local charities that... i just give a few bob, you don't have to give loads, just a little from a lot of people will be fantastic."