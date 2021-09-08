London's disabled people have called for their Covid experience to be at the heart of next year’s Covid inquiry as new research highlights the enormous impact the pandemic has had on them.

Disabled people have been one of the hardest hit groups during the pandemic - 60 percent of those who died from Covid in 2020 were disabled despite making up 22 percent of the population.

The Sense survey of over 2,000 disabled people and carers lays bare just how the pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities as well as creating new ones - from difficulties accessing groceries and medical essentials, to a reduction in vital care support.

Nearly three quarters (73 percent) of disabled people believe their needs have been ignored, and they have not received enough support during the crisis.

Celia Webster and her daughter Maia from Muswell Hill. Credit: Sense

Isolation and loneliness levels have spiralled with many disabled people saying their mental and physical health has got worse during the pandemic. Personal relationships and personal finance have also been negatively impacted by more than a third of disabled people.

Over half (56%) of disabled people want the inquiry to happen within the next six months, amidst rumours it will be pushed beyond the promised date of spring 2022.

How the pandemic has affected disabled people in Greater London:

73% think if the public inquiry doesn't investigate the impact of the pandemic on disabled people, the same mistakes will happen again

73% say their needs have been overlooked and they haven’t received enough support

60% say their mental health has got worse during the pandemic

42% say their physical health has deteriorated during the pandemic

The experience of the pandemic has meant that 66% feel less optimistic about their future.

More than three quarters (77 per cent) of disabled people say the Covid inquiry must put them at the heart of it, fearing that if it does not investigate what happened to them, the same mistakes will happen again.

Maia, 20, from Muswell Hill has learning disabilities and is on the autistic spectrum. She says her anxiety and mood changes have increased during Covid due to the closing of services and lack of structure.

Her mother Celia, says: “Maia’s mental health went right down during the pandemic. Being on the autistic spectrum means structure is really important for her, the closure of all her voluntary work was really anxiety inducing.

Richard Kramer, chief executive of Sense, said disabled people "have often felt forgotten" throughout the pandemic. Credit: PA Images

“The guidance around wearing a facemask was unclear for a long time and this made it hard as a parent of a disabled child to know what advice to give Maia. She found wearing the mask really hard and seeing others wearing them made her anxious.

“I don’t feel like things have been communicated clearly to the disability community. Many disabled people have felt isolated during this time, and this hasn’t been addressed or prioritised by the government.

“It's vital that the inquiry looks at the lessons that need to be learnt, so the mental health needs of disabled people are prioritised in future.”

Sense, the national disability charity who conducted the research, has launched a petition calling on disabled people to be put at the heart of the inquiry.

What does Sense want to see happen?

A key section of the inquiry investigating the impact of Covid-19 on disabled people and their families, with them being invited to contribute evidence

A panel leading the inquiry that is representative of disabled people

The inquiry to be run in an accessible way so that disabled people can participate and engage with it.

Richard Kramer, Sense Chief Executive, said: “The experience of disabled people must be at the heart of this inquiry.

“We have to investigate the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on disabled people and the decisions and policies that have led to this outcome.

“Never again should disabled people have to experience the lack of information, support and consideration that they have during this crisis.

“We must learn from the mistakes that have been made and ensure disabled people are no longer and will never again be treated like second class citizens.”

For more information and to sign the petition visit www.sense.org.uk/CovidInquiry