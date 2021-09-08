A manhunt is underway for a "violent" suspect after a spate of knifepoint robberies in Lewisham that left one victim with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect has robbed several couples at knifepoint as they sat on benches in Brookmill Park SE8.

One victim, in his 20s, remains in hospital after being stabbed several times by the suspect.

There have been three recorded incidents in the past week, Monday, 30 and Tuesday, 31 August, and Thursday, 2 September.

All of the incidents occurred in the evening between 7pm and 10pm.

The suspect has been described as being a black male, 6ft tall, of skinny build, who was wearing a face mask and hood.

Detectives are urgently investigating and pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

At this time there have been no arrests.

Detective Sergeant Dan Rouse, of the South East Command Unit, said: "We are extremely concerned by the actions of the suspect, who clearly is a violent offender.

"We are working 24/7 to identify him and we're asking the public to help. I urge anyone who has seen or sees a man in Brookmill Park matching the description of the suspect provided to call 999 immediately. Information as to his identity can be provided to 101.

"Please work with us to help catch this man and remove him from the streets."

Any witnesses or those with information are urged to call 101 ref CAD 7037/31 Aug.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/