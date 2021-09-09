London artists among favourites for 2021 Mercury Prize

London talent dominates the 2021 Mercury Prize shortlist with Arlo Parks and Wolf Alice among several artists from the capital vying for this year's prestigious award.

More than half of the 12 nominated acts are from London, with Ghetts, Nubya Garcia, Celeste and Berwyn also in contention for the award which recognises the best British album of the year.

London producer Floating Points is also among the favourites for his collaborative album with 80-year-old saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra, Promises.

"It gave us time to focus" - Wolf Alice on how the pandemic helped them creatively

Play video

Wolf Alice are the former winners among the nominees, having scooped the prize in 2018 for their album Visions of a Life, and they Londoners hope to repeat their success with their latest record Blue Weekend.

Ahead of Thursday night's ceremony, Wolf Alice told ITV News London that the Covid pandemic given them time to explore their creativity.

"Our album was fundamentally written before the pandemic. "The pandemic happened while we were recording it, and I think it gave us time to focus and to really go in depth for what we were recording at the time and really make sure we were conveying the exact emotion on each of the songs that we wanted to convey.

"Maybe that little bit of extra time has afforded people a bit of creativity but people respond to that in such different ways."Celeste, who is nominated for January’s No 1 debut Not Your Muse.

All of the performers feature among the 12 nominees for this year’s Mercury Prize,

The judging panel for this year includes DJ Annie Mac, musician Jamie Cullum, songwriter Anna Calvi, broadcaster Danielle Perry, DJ Gemma Cairney and musician Hazel Wilde.

The full list of nominees is:

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

Berwyn - Demotape/Vega

Black Country, New Road - For the First Time

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

Ghetts - Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel - Fir Wave

Laura Mvula - Pink Noise

Mogwai - As the Love Continues

Nubya Garcia - Source

Sault - Untitled (Rise)

Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

The Mercury Prize awards show will take place on September 9 at the Eventim Apollo in London.