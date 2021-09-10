Family appeal for stem cell donors to help save four-year-old daughter

Play video

A four-year-girl from East London has two weeks to live unless a life-saving stem cell donor can be found

Esha Nadeswaran, from Redbridge, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia four months ago and is currently being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Mother Kavitha and father Rish are not matches, leading them to appeal to the South Asian community in the hope of finding a potential lifesaver.

To register as a donor, you must order a swab kit online, swabbing your cheeks and returning the kit.