The Metropolitan Police Federation has backed Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick following calls from critics for her to be replaced.

A number of high-profile figures signed an open letter to the Prime Minister accusing Dame Cressida of “presiding over a culture of incompetence and cover-up” after reports she had been offered a two-year extension to her contract.

In a statement, the federation said it “fully supports” the contract extension, adding: “It is easy to comment and criticise from the sidelines.”

The statement said: “Whilst the federation does not always agree with the commissioner – the same goes for anyone who holds that post – we think she is doing a good job in difficult circumstances.

“Many of the voices we hear calling for the commissioner to go are the same ones who, following the Clapham Common vigil earlier this year, rounded on our colleagues criticising their work.

“They were, of course, proven to be completely wrong when Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary looked at the policing of the event.

“We have worked with this commissioner for a number of years now and believe she is still the best candidate for the role.

“We know her to be an ethical, courageous and highly competent police leader who genuinely cares about London, its citizens and her officers.”