Play video

Police have released shocking CCTV footage a shooting in Harlesden as they search for the culprit.

A 21-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries after being shot in his back, hand and hip following the incident at Cairnfield Avenue.

Police attended after being called by London Ambulance Service in the early hours of Tuesday 24 August.

The victim had been speaking to a friend when the suspect rode up on a moped.

Cameras caught the suspect driving from Neasden Lane and circling around before pulling to a stop and turning off his lights.

The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot at the pair, forcing the victim who was hit to dive behind a car to take cover, while the other man ran away.

Armed officers responded but were unable to locate the suspect despite an extensive search.

A crime scene was established and a number of bullet casings were recovered.

The suspect was wearing a dark helmet and dark clothing.

Detective Constable Oliver Kotis, Specialist Crime, said: "I would urge anyone who lives in the area to check doorbell and dashcam footage to see if they might have captured this person in the area. But for sheer luck we could have had two people shot dead in the street; this could have been a double murder investigation.

"The suspect is a dangerous offender who has access to a firearm and we have seen that they are prepared to use it.

"It is vital that we catch them. Police and communities must work together to apprehend violent criminals who cause bloodshed and misery on our streets. Silence protects them - please, if you can help us, make contact. We will speak to you in the strictest of confidence.

"Alternatively, if you are someone that doesn't want to engage with the police, you can use anonymous methods such as Crimestoppers - we will not even know your name. What matters most is that you make the call and help us catch a violent criminal."

Anyone who can help police should call 101 ref CAD 158/24 August.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111