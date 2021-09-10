Sisters Club: The boxing classes changing lives for women

Olympic boxer Ramla Ali does not lack confidence whether in the ring or modelling for international fashion brands.

Ali, who was Somalia’s first professional boxer, founded Sisters Club, offering free boxing classes for Muslim women in Ladbroke Grove.

“A lot of women, don’t have safe spaces and find it hard to access sport, which is the reason we started Sisters Club,” Ali told ITV London.

The classes have expanded the classes to any woman who has been the victim of sexual assault or domestic violence, allowing them to learn skills to defend themselves.

“It was hard for them to trust anybody but a couple of months into it, after I gained their trust, it was amazing.”

Sisters Club has been given financial backing and expanding across the country, allowing more women the chance to box.