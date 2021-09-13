Brixton shooting: Man killed and two women injured in south London

A murder investigation is underway after a man was killed and two women injured in a shooting in south London.

Paramedics were called police to Ferrey Mews in Brixton on Sunday evening where two people had been shot.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene, while the second, a woman aged 29, was taken to hospital. Later, a third woman, aged 26, took herself to a hospital in south London.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 giving the reference 7163/12SEP, or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.