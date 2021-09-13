Richard Odunze-Dim: New CCTV appeal over 2018 fatal London shooting

Police investigating the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Edmonton in 2018 have released a CCTV image of a car being driven near the scene.

Richard Odunze-Dim was found with a gunshot wound at an address in St Joseph’s Road.

Paramedics and police, including firearms officers, arrived at the scene, but Mr Odunze-Dim died a short time later.

The CCTV footage shows a black 4x4, possibly an Audi, being driven in Edmonton around the time of the murder. This car is of interest to detectives who believe it may be linked to the murder.

"Richard was a student at Brunel University who was home visiting family for Christmas, his family are understandably devastated by Richard’s tragic death," said DCI Perry Benton, who is leading the Met’s investigation.

"It is approaching three years since this callous shooting and they deserve to see justice done.

"I am confident that people in the community know what happened and who may have been responsible.

"Allegiances change over time and I urge anyone with information about the murder and who may have been responsible to get in touch with police or Crimestoppers anonymously and share what they know,:" he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. You can also tweet police via @MetCC.