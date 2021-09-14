Play video

Everybody's Talking About Jamie became one of the biggest hits of the West End after it first appeared on Shaftesbury Avenue back in 2017. Since then the glittering musical has gone from strength to strength. Based on true events the musical about a teenager who was bullied for being a drag queen has been turned into a film. Sally Williams was on the pink carpet for the premiere at the Royal Festival Hall.