Rain lashes London leaving roads around Tower Bridge underwater

Heavy downpours left roads around Tower Bridge underwater on Tuesday as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain in central and eastern areas of England.

Cars, vans and motorcyclists faced a soggy journey through the capital in sharp contrast to the warm sunshine at the start of the month.

The capital is predicted to be one of the worst-hit areas in terms of rainfall, with up to 25mm of water predicted to lash London.

The rain is set to ease in the south on Tuesday afternoon, with a “low risk” of thunderstorms to follow.

Wednesday will bring drier weather across the UK, which is set to stay fairly settled with patchy sunshine predicted throughout the coming days.

The long-range forecast for September is uncertain, but forecasters expect temperatures across the UK to be slightly higher than average for the time of year.