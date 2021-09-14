London's Mayor said we "must be ready to do what is necessary" as the country prepares to deal with rising cases of Covid-19 this winter.

Sadiq Khan said the Government was right to put plans in place to protect the NHS but said Downing Street wasn't going far enough.

"We must be ready to do what is necessary to protect each other as case numbers rise across the country, but the Government should be taking further steps now to slow the spread of the virus," Mr Khan said,

"They should make face coverings mandatory on all public transport, provide the support needed to improve ventilation in schools and ensure people are supported to self-isolate where required.

"I welcome the decision to provide booster vaccines to over 50s, health and care staff and to the most vulnerable groups, and to offer a dose to all 12 to 15 year olds.

"The vaccine is still the best way to fight the virus and I continue to urge any Londoner who hasn’t had it yet, or needs to get their second dose, to book your appointment or attend one of the many walk-in vaccination clinics in London," he added.

On Tuesday Boris Johnson set out the government's plan to tackle coronavirus throughout the winter.

People in England are being advised to wear face masks in crowded places and meet outdoors where possible.

Boris Johnson, speaking at a Downing Street press conference, said advice to work from home could return if the Covid-19 situation dictates, and face masks could be enforced through law if necessary.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street

He added that vaccine passports could be introduced for entry to large events, however he said Covid certification is not currently needed.Main points from the government's winter plan:

Renew efforts to jab the six million unvaccinated over-16s

Rollout a booster jab programme for the most vulnerable to Covid

Offer vaccinations to all over-12s

Continue research in anti-viral treatments for Covid

Deliver the 'largest ever' flu jab programme

Plan B, if the Covid situation severely worsens: