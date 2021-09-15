Campaign highlights deaths of black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Play video

It is a shocking fact that black women in the UK are four times more likely to die in pregnancy and childbirth.

And it is the focus of Black Maternal Health Awareness week, an attempt to address the disparities and improve outcomes so the colour of a mother's skin no longer has an impact on her health or her baby's.

ITV News London has been speaking to one mother whose birth story was distressing, but could have been very different.