CCTV appeal after woman is raped in north London

Police want to find a man seen on CCTV after a woman was raped in north London. The attack happened in Watling Park off Cressingham Road in Edgware on Saturday 28 August.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers investigating the attack have released images taken at Burnt Oak Station and are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 10:30pm to come forward.

Credit: Met Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7498/28Aug or by email, including your contact details.