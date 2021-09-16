A mother has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter at a home in Ealing, west London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Leyborne Avenue just before 1pm on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the little girl’s welfare.

Officers and an ambulance crew tried to save the girl, who has since been identified as Aijah Thomas, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, Martina Madarova, 41, of Leyborne Avenue, was charged on Wednesday with her murder.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Thursday, the Met Police said.