'Great to be home!' Emma Raducanu reunited with 'very proud' parents in Kent after US Open triumph
"It’s a great feeling to be back home!" said Emma Raducanu after arriving in Kent
British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has been reunited with her parents in Bromley after her stunning win in the US Open.
The 18-year-old was pictured alongside her smiling father in Kent after making the journey from New York to Heathrow.
Her dad, Ian, said he was "very proud".
Neither Ian or Emma's mother Renee were able to travel to New York to watch their daughter's historic win.
Just days after beating Leylah Fernandez in the final watched by millions in the UK alone, Raducanu said: “It’s a great feeling to be back home. I’ve been away for seven weeks so it’s nice to be back.
“I haven’t thought of anything. I’m just enjoying it and relaxing and recovering.”
It has been a whirlwind few days for the teenager since she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title and the first British woman since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.
Raducanu made appearances on leading US breakfast TV shows, attended the prestigious Met Gala and visited the New York Stock Exchange.
Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell programme earlier this week, the 18-year-old said: “I have a few days’ rest and recovery, I think needed after the last seven weeks, but then I am straight back to training and hungry to get better and come back out and play some more tournaments.”
Raducanu has entered qualifying for the WTA tournament in Chicago beginning on September 27 but may well decide that is too soon to return to match action.
Her next event could therefore be the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which starts on October 6.
The tournament, which is usually held in the spring, is one of the biggest on the WTA Tour and, although Raducanu has entered qualifying, she will surely be offered a wild card for the main draw.