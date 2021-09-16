Play video

"It’s a great feeling to be back home!" said Emma Raducanu after arriving in Kent

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has been reunited with her parents in Bromley after her stunning win in the US Open.

The 18-year-old was pictured alongside her smiling father in Kent after making the journey from New York to Heathrow.

Her dad, Ian, said he was "very proud".

Dad Ian hugs Emma Raducanu after she returns to Bromley from New York

Neither Ian or Emma's mother Renee were able to travel to New York to watch their daughter's historic win.

Just days after beating Leylah Fernandez in the final watched by millions in the UK alone, Raducanu said: “It’s a great feeling to be back home. I’ve been away for seven weeks so it’s nice to be back.

“I haven’t thought of anything. I’m just enjoying it and relaxing and recovering.”

It has been a whirlwind few days for the teenager since she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title and the first British woman since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.

Emma Raducanu waves to the cameras back home in Bromley

Raducanu made appearances on leading US breakfast TV shows, attended the prestigious Met Gala and visited the New York Stock Exchange.

Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell programme earlier this week, the 18-year-old said: “I have a few days’ rest and recovery, I think needed after the last seven weeks, but then I am straight back to training and hungry to get better and come back out and play some more tournaments.”

Emma Raducanu rubs shoulders with A-list celebrities at the Met Gala

Raducanu has entered qualifying for the WTA tournament in Chicago beginning on September 27 but may well decide that is too soon to return to match action.

Her next event could therefore be the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which starts on October 6.

The tournament, which is usually held in the spring, is one of the biggest on the WTA Tour and, although Raducanu has entered qualifying, she will surely be offered a wild card for the main draw.