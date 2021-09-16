Ian Wright on why there are reasons to be cheerful at Arsenal
Arsenal legend Ian Wright told ITV News London he backs under fire manager Mikel Arteta, claiming even a mid table finish would be enough to save his job.
The former Gunners striker was visiting a fan-favourite cafe and community club near the Emirates.
Despite a run of dismal results slightly dampening the mood supporters at the cafe say it has been a pillar of support through lockdown.
And who better to cheer them up than Wrighty - who was keen to stress there are still reasons to be cheerful.