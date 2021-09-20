Dame Joan Collins has received a coronavirus booster vaccine, joking: “Diamonds may be forever, but the vaccine is a life saver.”

The actress, 88, was pictured wearing a straw hat and jewelled necklace while doctors administered her coronavirus and flu jabs simultaneously.

Dame Joan, best known for starring in US TV series Dynasty, thanked the doctors and said she had experienced no side effects.

“Delighted to have received the flu jab and booster vaccine at the same time, and have had no side effects. I encourage everyone to turn up when called,” she said.

“Diamonds may be forever, but the vaccine is a life saver. Thank you Drs Ammara Hughes and Raj Gill.”

Dame Joan received her first dose of vaccine, an Oxford University/AstraZeneca jab, at London’s Bloomsbury Surgery in January.

On Instagram, she described the procedure as “painless and seamless” and quipped that it came on the day the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were vaccinated at Windsor Castle.

Booster jabs are being offered as part of a ramped-up vaccine effort across England, with 1.5 million people to be contacted and encouraged to use the National Booking Service.

Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers.

All people who are clinically extremely vulnerable and anyone aged 16 to 65 in an at-risk group for Covid (who were included in priority groups one to nine during the initial vaccine rollout) will also be eligible.