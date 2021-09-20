A mother accused of murdering her five-year-old daughter has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Martina Madarova, 41, is accused of killing Aliyah Thomas at the family home last Tuesday.

Police had been called to the address in Leyborne Avenue, Ealing, west London, shortly before 1pm.

Despite medics’ efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.51pm.

A post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as compression of the neck.

On Monday, Madarova made her first appearance at the Old Bailey charged with murder.

The Slovakian national spoke only to confirm her identity by video link from Bronzefield prison.

Judge John Hillen set a plea hearing for December 6 and remanded the defendant into custody.