Police 'abduction' probe after girl screams for help in car in north London

Police are investigating a possible abduction in north London after a witness reported seeing a young girl in a car screaming for help.

A member of the public said the girl tried to escape through a rear window. She was reportedly pulled back inside the black Mercedes which then sped off towards St Ann's Road in Haringey.

The girl is described as black, aged approximately 13-15, with braided hair and was wearing red tracksuit bottoms and a red hoody.

The man driving the car was described as a black man with dreadlocks.

"We are taking this report very, very seriously and are pursuing a number of urgent lines of enquiry to try to identify the girl and establish her welfare," said Detective Inspector Lyndsey Billaney, North Area Command Unit.

"Anyone who has information that could help us, or who thinks they know the girl described and has information as to her whereabouts, is urged to call 101 ref CAD 6314/18 Sept immediately.

"I also urge residents to check dash cam and doorbell footage for any possible sightings of a black Mercedes in the area," he added.