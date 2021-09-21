Play video

Sport England says 97% of clubs across the country have lost money during the pandemic, but a new crowdfunding campaign hopes to help bridge that gap. Grassroots centres can fundraise for up to ten thousand pounds a time, with Sport England promising to match their efforts. Starting the firing gun on the scheme is the Lewisham gold medal winning triathlete Alex Yee. His athletics club in Crystal Palace have already had a go and have the money to show for it.