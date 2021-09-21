Play video

The mother of a teenage boy stabbed to death in south east London saw her son's killing on social media and is worried her children may also witness the attack online.

Tamim Ian Habimana, 15, was stabbed in front of shocked passers-by while on his way home from school in Woolwich in July this year.

A video of his last moments was seen by Hawa Haragakizam who said the her son's death left her "broken".

In her first television interview she told reporter Antoine Allen: "What I keep thinking is that he just wanted his mum to hold his hand in those final moments.

"The pain I'm feeling - unless you've been in my shoes you will never understand.

"Strangers were there taking videos and that video went so viral I'm just really hoping my children will never see that."

Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed to death on his way home from school in Woolwich

Hawa said she received incredible support from the local community and has organised a vigil in memory of Tamim this Saturday.

She hoped the event would also be a chance to raise awareness of knife crime and prevent more attacks.

The vigil has the support of campaign group Protect Our Children Patrol, dedicated to giving young people more opportunities and steering them away from violence.

"Some [young people] don’t have father figures or people round them to support them," said POC Patrol's Ryan Biddiss.

"So if we can support them and show them the right way by getting them free gym lessons, free boxing sessions, helping other local businesses... we can all work together to build our community," he added.

Five people aged between 14 and 19 have been charged with Tamim's murder.