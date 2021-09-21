Police arrest 23 people after environmental protesters block M25 in Surrey

Police have arrested 23 people after environmental protesters targeted the M25 for a fifth time in just over a week.

Surrey Police said they were called to junctions 9 and 10 of the motorway just after 8am following reports of Insulate Britain protesters on the clockwise and anti-clockwise carriageways.

The force said "a number" of demonstrators were at the scene, where they had poured blue paint on to the motorway, and urged drivers to avoid the area where possible.

In an updated statement, published on Twitter, the force said:

The campaigning group confirmed they led the demonstration, adding that new people have joined their campaign to improve home insulation in addition to the others who have been involved in similar demonstrations in Hertfordshire, Kent, Essex and Surrey over the past week.

It added that the recent rise in gas and electricity costs has "increased the urgency" for change and they would end their campaign as soon as they hear a "meaningful commitment" to their demands.

Spokesperson Liam Norton said: "The idea that people would suddenly decide insulating our leaky homes is a bad idea as a result of our campaign is frankly laughable. We are simply asking the Government to get on with the job.

Insulate Britain protesters on the M25 in Surrey Credit: Insulate Britain

"The people of Britain understand that climate change is a severe threat to everything they hold dear. They are looking to the Government for leadership. We have a practical solution and have received encouragement for our aims from many construction industry professionals."

Credit: Insulate Britain

Climate change activist Dr Diana Warner, a retired GP from Gloucestershire, said: "Insulating homes is such a necessary action right now, for health, economy and climate. All our homes.

"Only the Government can get that done. Boris just needs to get on with it. This is a practical way to start to level up Britain. No words, we need action and results."