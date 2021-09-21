A primary school in Lewisham has been left “devastated” by the death of a “brilliant” teacher whose body was found near a community centre in south London.

Sabina Nessa, 28, from Kidbrooke, was remembered by those she worked with as “kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils” by Lisa Williams, head of Rushey Green Primary School.

Police said a body was found near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road in Greenwich on Saturday.

Her death is being treated as a murder, and a man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of killing her has been released under further investigation.

"We are devastated by Sabina’s tragic death," Lisa Williams said.

"She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.

"She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.

"As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time, and we will be providing specialist support to those who need it," she added.

Play video

Above: CCTV footage of emergency services at the scene at the weekend

A post-mortem examination carried out at Greenwich Mortuary on Monday was inconclusive, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity urged anyone who might have been in the park around the time of the incident and seen someone acting suspiciously to contact police.

He said: “Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre which we know is a facility used by lots of people and we would ask anyone who was in or around the area and who may have any information to come forward.

“Did you see someone loitering or acting suspiciously? Or, did you see someone leaving the area in a hurry, perhaps running away? If you have any information, it is vital you tell us.

“We are working around the clock to deliver justice for the family of this young woman, and we need your help to do it.”

A number of crime scenes are in place and inquiries are ongoing.