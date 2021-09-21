Startled soot-covered cat survives 30ft fall down chimney in Shepherd's Bush
A startled soot-covered cat survived a 30ft fall down a chimney in Shepherd's Bush after crawling behind a kitchen cupboard.
The young Persian cat, called Luna, escaped unharmed after finding a hidden fireplace. After squeezing her way in, she had a nasty surprise and plunged to the ground.
"Luna’s owner had only just moved in the previous weekend and had no idea there was a fireplace in the kitchen," said the RSPCA's Phil Norman.
"Cats are incredibly curious and Luna had been exploring the area when she fell down the chimney.
"Despite her ordeal and her colour change - from a perfectly white cat to a very dirty grey - she seemed remarkably bright and uninjured," he added.
Luna was covered in dirt and still has a slight limp from her fall but otherwise she miraculously came away unscathed.