Startled soot-covered cat survives 30ft fall down chimney in Shepherd's Bush

A startled soot-covered cat survived a 30ft fall down a chimney in Shepherd's Bush after crawling behind a kitchen cupboard.

The young Persian cat, called Luna, escaped unharmed after finding a hidden fireplace. After squeezing her way in, she had a nasty surprise and plunged to the ground.

"Luna’s owner had only just moved in the previous weekend and had no idea there was a fireplace in the kitchen," said the RSPCA's Phil Norman.

View down the 30ft drop chimney in West London Credit: RSPCA

"Cats are incredibly curious and Luna had been exploring the area when she fell down the chimney.

"Despite her ordeal and her colour change - from a perfectly white cat to a very dirty grey - she seemed remarkably bright and uninjured," he added.

Cleaned-up Luna recovers after her fall Credit: RSPCA

Luna was covered in dirt and still has a slight limp from her fall but otherwise she miraculously came away unscathed.