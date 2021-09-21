The Wanted play special concert at Royal Albert Hall for band member with brain tumour
The Wanted are back. The boyband reunited after seven years apart for a concert on Monday night at the Royal Albert Hall. It was in support of band member Tom Parker who has an inoperable brain tumour. Proceeds will go to Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal. ITV News London's Sally Williams spoke to them before their performance yesterday.