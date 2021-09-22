Play video

"She's been attacked on the way home... five minutes away," Sabina's cousin told ITV News London

A London primary school teacher whose body was found near a community centre in Greenwich was killed just minutes from home, her devastated cousin told ITV News London.

Zubel Ahmed said the family of Sabina Nessa were "inconsolable" after she was taken from them in the "worst way" at the weekend.

Her death is being treated as a murder and a man in his 40s has been released by police under further investigation.

"The shock has not sunk in. She was a beautiful, kind, caring soul," said Zubel Ahmed.

"I express my deepest sympathies for her sisters - Mum and dad are absolutely devastated.

"Nothing is making sense to us, why was she taken from us we just don't know," he added.

A forensic team in Greenwich at the scene where Sabina Nessa was attacked

Earlier this week Sabina, 28, was remembered by those she worked with at Rushey Green Primary School as “kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils”.

Her family, who she was due to visit at the weekend, also remembered her as "the most kind, caring person".

"She was the sweetest person, sweetest girl I don't understand how someone can do this it's a big loss to our family," said Mr Ahmed.

"We went and saw her parents, they are inconsolable. It's the worst way for someone to go," he added.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity urged anyone who might have been in the park around the time of the attack and seen someone acting suspiciously to contact police.

He said: “Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre which we know is a facility used by lots of people and we would ask anyone who was in or around the area and who may have any information to come forward."