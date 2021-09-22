Where are they? Four children missing from home in north London

Police are growing increasingly concerned for four children who have gone missing from their home in north London.

Tyler Jackman, 11, Zeah Jackman, 7, Marley Jackman, 6, and Zinayah Jackman, 2, have not been seen for nearly a week.

The siblings were last spotted leaving an address in Islington and officers believe they could be with their father Zion Jackman and their grandmother Una Dolan.

Grandmother Una Dolan and father Zion Jackman Credit: Met Police

The family has strong links to the West Midlands and Essex and police are asking for the public's help to track them down.

"If you have seen them since their disappearance or know of their current whereabouts it is imperative that you come forward and tell my investigation team," Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said.

"My key priority is guaranteeing the safety of the children.

"Robust action will be taken if we become aware of any person intentionally assisting or facilitating their continued disappearance," he added.

Father of the four missing children Zion Jackman Credit: Met Police

Anyone who sees the children should call 999.

Anyone with other information on their whereabouts should call police on 101, or the Missing People charity on 116000, giving the reference number 21MIS027940.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at the Crimestoppers website.