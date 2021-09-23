Violence against women and girls an 'epidemic', says Mayor Sadiq Khan

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called violence against women and girls an “epidemic” and called on men to be “allies”.

It comes amid a national outcry over violence against women following a number of high-profile crimes including the murder of Sarah Everard, who was abducted from the street in Clapham, south London, and the recent murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was attacked while walking in a park in Kidbrooke, south-east London.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Mr Khan said misogyny should be made a hate crime, and harassment in a public space against women should be a criminal offence.

He said: “Between last year’s International Women’s Day and this year’s International Women’s Day, 180 women were killed at the hands of men across the country.

“We do have an epidemic when it comes to violence against women and girls.

“I think us men have got to be allies in addressing this issue.”

On Wednesday, the devastated cousin of London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa told ITV News London she was just minutes from home when she was killed.

Zubel Ahmed said her family were "inconsolable" after she was taken from them in the "worst way" at the weekend.

Her death is being treated as a murder and a man in his 40s has been released by police under further investigation.

A candlelit vigil to remember Sabina has been planned for Friday night.