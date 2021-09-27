Play video

Video from the CPS

An arsonist who set fire to the sleeping bags of two rough sleepers as they slept in Croydon has been jailed for five years.

Montel Nowhia-Job, 23, used a lighter to set light to an item before placing it next to the victim and walking off in Surrey Street, Croydon.

The victim woke up and managed to put out the flames but his sleeping bag was destroyed, along with clothing and important documents.

A short time later the second victim was targeted nearby as he slept and awoke to find his clothes were on fire.

He suffered minor burns and the fire destroyed his sleeping bag, clothes and cash.

Play video

"People who are homeless are already vulnerable because they do not have a safe place to call home," said Robert Levack, from the CPS.

"Montel Nowhia-Job’s actions were frightening, reckless and could have had grave consequences for these men.

"Although neither of the victims received serious injuries, they have both suffered significant psychological trauma as a result of these arson attacks.

"I hope this prosecution goes some way to reassuring those sleeping rough that they should report crimes against them to the police, and that the CPS will support them by taking their cases to court where there is the evidence to do so," he added.