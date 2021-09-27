Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Rags Martel of situation across London and the South East

Public services in Surrey are considering declaring a major incident in response to the fuel supply crisis, it has emerged.

Surrey County Council's Conservative leader Tim Oliver said that the option will be considered by the local resilience forum, which includes the local NHS and police, on Monday evening.

"We have been experiencing the same problems as everyone else so we are deciding whether or not to declare a major incident which would give the forum powers to prioritise key workers," he said.

"We have got access to fuel supplies which we can designate for priority workers so social workers can be given a card which enables them to access those supplies.

"We have also got our own electric vehicles so our role would be to coordinate that activity so those people who need to travel can," Mr Oliver added.

Earlier on Monday London's mayor said dwindling supplies of petrol and diesel should be reserved for 'key workers' until the fuel crisis is over.

The London mayor called on ministers to create a priority list of hospital staff, care workers and black cab drivers.

He told ITV News fuel shortages were affecting most of London's filling stations and the situation was getting worse. He said the government needed to 'get a grip'.