A teenager living with cerebral palsy helped Fulham celebrate their second half goal against Bristol City in a heart-warming moment on the pitch.

Players ran over and embraced Fulham fan Rhys Porter after they took a 50th minute lead courtesy of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Earlier this year Rhys was sent abusive messages on TikTok after posting a video of himself playing football.

The teen, from Uxbridge in west London, plays in goal for Feltham Bees, a disability sports club associated with Brentford FC.

Rhys was born prematurely and has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, he developed epilepsy years later.

Since receiving abuse online Rhys has been sent support from Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal, Brentford and the Cottagers.

TikTok tells users it "removes all expressions of abuse, including threats or degrading statements intended to mock, humiliate, embarrass, intimidate, or hurt an individual."