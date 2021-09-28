Play video

Tap above to watch Lucrezia Millarini's full interview with James Bond, Miss Moneypenny and 'Q'

Daniel Craig told ITV News London he had "mixed emotions" ahead of Tuesday night's premiere of James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

Speaking on the red carpet to Lucrezia Millarini, the Bond star said he "wanted to celebrate" and was relieved the film was finally making it into cinemas.

"I'm just relieved, I'm just relieved that we got here! It's just been a long journey we've all had a pretty terrible couple of years," he told ITV News London.

"This movie is to be seen in a cinema and we got here - MGM and Universal held their nerve.

"I hope we can drive people back [to the cinema] because we are a social species we need to get out there and hang out with each other.

"It's mixed emotions but I just want to celebrate tonight," he added.

Daniel Craig attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die

'No Time To Die' has been delayed, delayed and delayed again and while other films cut their losses and were made available at home, the actor’s final turn as James Bond has remained a truly big screen experience.

And now it is finally here, unveiled at a glittering London premiere attended by members of the royal family, and with the weight of expectation firmly on the spy’s tuxedo-clad shoulders.

Now 53, Craig, who first played the spy with the licence to kill in 2006’s Casino Royale, has always been adamant that this film, his fifth in the role, would be his last.

He has spent 15 years carrying the mantle of the darkest and most brooding Bond, and is ready to hand over the keys to the Aston Martin to someone else.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson confirmed the hunt for the next 007 had not yet begun.

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on September 30.