A man dressed as James Bond dangled from a ladder high over London in an eye-catching stunt ahead of Tuesday night's glittering West End premier.

Dressed in a dinner jacket the daredevil performer was suspended 400 feet above the capital.

The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated new film 'No Time To Die'.

The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.

The 25th instalment of the spy series has faced more than a year of delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but is being released in UK cinemas on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to attend the glittering premiere.

A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will join them in the auditorium to watch the film as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

Other members of the star-studded cast who are due to walk the red carpet include Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

Man dressed as James Bond is silhouetted against the London skyline

Speaking to ITV News London Lashana Lynch revealed what to expect from the latest Bond film.

"Everything! It's just everything! Lots of genres blended into one. It's an ode to old, classic cinema," said Lashana.

"And then we get the newness, we get fresh characters and new villains that scare the hell out of me!

"They haven't allowed the film to go in any direction, they're reflective of the world right now," she added.

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on September 30.