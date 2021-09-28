Play video

The return of James Bond has been a long time coming because of delays caused by Covid, but the blockbuster finally gets its moment on the big screen this week.

'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 which means speculation has begun about who will replace him. Will we see the first black James Bond, or maybe a woman?

In this film, Bond's already breaking boundaries, with Lashana Lynch as the first ever black female double-O.

She sat down with actor Rami Malek, who plays the villain, for a chat with Martin Stew.