Sabina Nessa: Accused intends to deny murder of London teacher, court told

A man arrested in an East Sussex seaside town intends to deny murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, a court has heard.

Koci Selamaj, 36, was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Selamaj’s lawyer Aidan Harvey indicated a not-guilty plea to a charge of murdering Sabina Nessa, 28, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

She was allegedly attacked as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.

Court artist sketch of Koci Selamaj Credit: PA/Elizabeth Cook

The body of Sabina Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, also in south-east London, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

Accompanied by two guards Selamaj spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the hearing, which lasted for about two minutes in front of a packed public gallery.

Prosecutor Umaima Peracha said: “The charge against the defendant is that of murder at a park in Kidbrooke.

“This is an indictable only offence, and I would ask you to send this to the Central Criminal Court (the Old Bailey).”

Selamaj was not asked to formally enter a plea to a single charge of murder, which states: “On September 17 2021 at Cator Park, Greenwich, London you murdered Miss Sabina Nessa contrary to common law.”

But asked by District Judge Denis Brennan for an indication of his plea, Selamaj’s lawyer Aidan Harvey, said: “I have indicated on the form it will be a not-guilty plea.”

The judge told Selamaj: “Your first hearing there will be, in fact, a bail hearing on September 30 with the plea and trial preparation hearing being on October 26.”

He added: “I will remand you in custody until that appearance on September 30 at the Central Criminal Court.”

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town in the early hours of Sunday and charged on Monday.