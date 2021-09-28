Tempers boil over at fuel station as 'man with knife' confronts driver

Play video

Video from Instagram/@91STEFANSILVA

Footage which appears to show a man confronting a motorist with a knife at a London petrol station has prompted police to launch an investigation.

Officers were called to the Shell garage in Bellegrove Road, Welling, south-east London, on Monday.

A video posted to social media appears to show a man with a knife behind his back arguing with a driver before being carried a few metres on the vehicle’s bonnet.

Police said no injuries were reported and no suspects were identified when they arrived at the scene.

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called at 2.37pm on Monday 27 September to reports of a disturbance involving two motorists outside a petrol garage in Bellegrove Road, Welling.

“Officers attended and found no trace of either vehicle. No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified.

“We are aware of footage online which appears to show the incident and will review this as part of our ongoing inquiries.”