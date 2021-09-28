A woman has pleaded not guilty to killing a 67-year-old woman then dumping her decapitated body 250 miles away in Devon.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, known to friends as Deborah, was reported missing from her home in Wembley, north London in June.

Her body was found in woodland near the Devon town of Salcombe on June 27.

On Tuesday, Jemma Mitchell, 37, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing.

She pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Chong on a date between June 10 and 27 this year.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a provisional four-week trial for September 26 next year.

A further hearing was set for December 23 this year for the defendant to attend by video link.

The defendant, of Brondesbury Park, Brent, north-west London, was remanded into custody.