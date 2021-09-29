Play video

Labour's rising star Wes Streeting said he was adjusting to life after his shock cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Ilford North MP shared the personal news at the Labour conference in Brighton and told ITV News London of the 'terrifying, difficult time'.

Streeting was promoted to the Shadow Cabinet in May but a week later doctors told him he had kidney cancer.

Wes Streeting at the Labour Party conference in Brighton

"Like lots of families I had to deal with the pandemic but then I had to deal with a cancer diagnosis in the middle of all that," Wes Streeting told Political Correspondent Simon Harris.

"It was slightly terrifying, despite the reassurance they have caught it early, going through surgery in Covid secure hospitals without my family and partner being around it was a difficult time," he added.

Streeting, who is now cancer free, said he was thinking about his priorities and what he wanted to achieve in politics.

"I'm cancer free - but I've only got one kidney so I've got to be a bit more sensible about diet and exercise," he said.

"I'm having to make some adjustments. A busy life as an MP does not always lend itself to the heathiest of food choices!" Streeting added.