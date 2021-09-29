Play video

Some of Soho's residents whose lives were disrupted by the noise from al fresco dining are breathing a sigh of relief as the scheme comes to an end.

People living close to restaurants and bars in central London complained the switch to eating and drinking outside caused them sleepless nights.

Over the summer, dozens of streets in Westminster were allowed to widen pavements and close roads to make space for tables and chairs.

The scheme was set up to help struggling businesses welcome customers back as Covid lockdown restrictions eased, but it has divided opinions.

"I don't have any sympathy because businesses don't have any sympathy for residents. It was a temporary scheme - get over it!" said Soho resident David Bieda.

Another resident, William Perraudin, has lived in the area for more than 20 years and is looking forward to the streets returning to normal.

"They are going for low grade level of activity. It's not really outside dining it's just street drinking on a large scale," said William Perraudin.

Charis and tables on the road in Soho, central London

Westminster Council was the first borough to introduce al fresco dining to coincide with the lifting of the first coronavirus lockdown.

The scheme helped save 80,000 hospitality jobs and was only ever meant to be temporary.

"I think it's really important especially for the residents that we now take time during the colder and wetter months to redesign a scheme that works for everybody," said Matthew Green from Westminster Council.

Restaurants and bars that saw their income fall dramatically during lockdown say they still have not made up for their loses.

Packed streets of Soho as people enjoy a night out

"We do have sympathies for the residents, we have frequently attempted to engage with them," said restaurant owner, Crispin Somerville.

"But simply the fact that they are the minority and yet they are the only people with a voice does not represent a democratic process," he added.

Another restaurant owner Lesley Lewis, added: "Most people are very sad to see al fresco dining go and we get a lot of residents dining here and drinking here."

The council says the support of residents is a prerequisite for all al fresco dining to continue but it is hoping to find a scheme which will work for everyone.